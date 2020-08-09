JBJ Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,914 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,864. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

