JBJ Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $77.09. 61,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

