JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 295.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 266,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

