JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 332.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,334.1% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.17. 125,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

