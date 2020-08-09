JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,003,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.