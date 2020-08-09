JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $29.10 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 8.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.