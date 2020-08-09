JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339,259 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.7% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 202,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $510,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,300,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

