JBJ Investment Partners LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $203,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.47. 44,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Argus decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.