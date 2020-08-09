JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases 39,359 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 5.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 96,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

