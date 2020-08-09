JBJ Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 64.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,630,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 770,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,905,048. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.