JBJ Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.90. 1,268,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

