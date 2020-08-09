John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $248.01

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.01 and traded as low as $204.60. John Wood Group shares last traded at $207.70, with a volume of 1,222,485 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.50 ($4.35).

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.01.

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,851 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £4,146.24 ($5,102.44). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,270 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £2,514.60 ($3,094.51). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,344.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

