JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VMC. Argus decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 60.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 162.2% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.