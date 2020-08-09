Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. 2,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -51.39. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $45,012,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,519,518.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,496 shares of company stock valued at $86,757,598. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 686,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 320,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14,820,450.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 296,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,106,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.