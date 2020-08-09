KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. AXA lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 358.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.