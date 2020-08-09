Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CSFB to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Keyera from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.46.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,592. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.28.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$617,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 769,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,565,182. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.23 per share, with a total value of C$31,336.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at C$3,890,613.37. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,883 shares of company stock valued at $98,801 and sold 68,700 shares valued at $1,494,911.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

