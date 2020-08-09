Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 3,708 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.19. The company had a trading volume of 127,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.65.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

