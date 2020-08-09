Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 140,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 6,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,591. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

