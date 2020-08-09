Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $70.78. 5,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,249. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

