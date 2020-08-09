Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,850 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,463,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 133,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 40,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.94. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

