Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 193.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 238,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12,332.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 371,084 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 127.2% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 277,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

