Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.84. 94,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,456. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

