Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $25.51 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after buying an additional 6,704,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 248,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,674. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

