Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $27,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

