Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.97. 92,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,571. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

