Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 119,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

