Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.35. The company had a trading volume of 169,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,733. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

