Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 257,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 440.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,042,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

