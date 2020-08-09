L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $172.92. 23,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.87. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

