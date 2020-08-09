La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

