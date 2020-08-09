Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.42

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as low as $20.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

