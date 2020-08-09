Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 581,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

