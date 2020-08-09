Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Position Increased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 342.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises approximately 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 43,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

