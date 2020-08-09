Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.25-5.55 EPS.

NYSE LDOS opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.31.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

