LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.47.

NYSE LC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 65,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,112. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $384.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

