LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

LPL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 7,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,743. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

