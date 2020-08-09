LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

LGIH stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 12.35. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.