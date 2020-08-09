Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,623,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 363,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

