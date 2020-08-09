Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,113. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

