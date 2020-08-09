Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

LMNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,774. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 14.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,697,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 219,132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 32.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 75.1% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 180,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

