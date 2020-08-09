Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,324. The stock has a market cap of $372.24 million, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 2.19. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,129 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 483,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

