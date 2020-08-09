Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LCTX traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,673. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.