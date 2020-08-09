Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $378.60. 19,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

