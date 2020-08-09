Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Loop Industries alerts:

LOOP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LOOP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $407.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.