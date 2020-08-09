Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of CLI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

