Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

