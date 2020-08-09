Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Achieves $554,211.86

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $554,211.86 and $1,617.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.01969346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00083686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00191850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00111351 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.