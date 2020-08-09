Maecenas (ART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,647.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $538,681.02 and approximately $5,647.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.01975987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00099384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.