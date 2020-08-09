Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 138 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 138 ($1.70) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 154 ($1.90) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.82 ($1.89).

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.70 ($1.62). 4,071,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

