Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of MANT traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

